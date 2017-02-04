Norfolk Primary Cup home semi-final draw for Castle Acre Swifts Res

Castle Acre Swifts Reserves have a home draw for the semi-finals of the Norfolk Primary Cup.

It also ensures that the Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League will have at least one club through to the final.

Castle Acre will entertain Hingham Athletic Reserves, while the winner of the Dereham Taverners and Longham quarter-final – to be replayed – will be at home to Belton Res.

In Division One, third placed Sporle went down to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Rockland Utd. Division Two Longham kept the only remaining 100 per cent record in the league with a 3-1 home win over Castle Acre Swifts Res.