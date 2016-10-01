Old White Bell keep tabs on leaders England’s Hope with King’s Lynn League win over Clenchwarton

LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY LEAGUE SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

DIVISION ONE

Old White Bell keep up their pursuit of England’s Hope in the early stages of the title race with a goal-laden 5-3 win over the much improved Clenchwarton Victory.

Victory finished with 10-men after midfield stalwart Adam Mason received two yellows but battled to the very end in an attempt to rescue the game.

George Hutton, Alex Forth and Adam Mason all scored for Victory but it wasn’t enough.

Old White Bell are proving to be an attacking force this season and a very hard side to beat. Adam Ambrose, Dan Murphy and a John Murphy hat-trick led the ’Bell to a good win.

England’s Hope are very much the team to beat and reaffirmed that with a clinical attacking performance, backed up by a stingy defensive display, in an 8-0 win over CR Eastern.

Hope regained top spot in the league thanks to doubles from Ricky Gunns, Joe Whyborn and Ben Fenn; plus Ben Jimson and Justin Uddin.

West Lynn put in a confident performance in seeing off Maltings 3-0. Danny Nichols and a Josh Smith pair saw Wanderers home to victory.

DIVISION TWO

Despite missing an early penalty, March Saracens claimed their first win of the season with an accomplished performance.

Dan Smethurst missed the early penalty, but Saracens went in 2-0 at half time thanks to goals from Nathan Garner and Ash Taylor.

Sutton worked hard in the second half to reduce the arrears and did pull one back through Joe Harrison but the game was put to bed by James Hazel, player/manager of March.

CSKA Young Boys continue to blow all away who step before them with a 5-2 away win over previous 100 per cent record holders, Shouldham.

Louis Garrett and Craig Hawkes notched for Shouldham in this top of the table clash but Young Boys romped home thanks to Harry Brundle 2, Jake Gent, Joe Reed and an own goal.

Three Holes moved into the play-off spot in third with a fine 0-4 away win over West Winch William Burt, who have now lost two on the trot.

Three Holes claimed the win through Jack Clow, Dan Cowell and Dan Hempson 2.