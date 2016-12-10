Owen and Jack shine for Dersingham versus King’s Lynn Woottons

Mid Norfolk Youth League under 15

Woottons 3 Dersingham Rv 6

Rovers put their off field problems behind them to run out as comfortable winners in this entertaining game.

The first half was a very scrappy affair and despite the away side taking the lead twice through Ben Welch and Jack Hazel the sides went in level at 2-2.

Dersingham made a couple of tactical changes, looked a much better side and soon started to spread the ball around. They scored through Welch, Will Woodhouse (2) and Brandon Tuttle, with the Woottons scoring a late consolation. Overall a good performance by Rovers who must concentrate on their football and leave the admin to be sorted out.

Rovers Man of the Match: Owen Desborough a superb performance at centre half and Jack Hazel who capped off a hard working display in midfield with a fine headed goal.

under 12

Downham Town Blues 3 Tydd St Mary 1

Blues came from behind to win this hard-fought encounter between two strong teams.

Tydd took the lead through a quick breakaway. Downham equalised thanks to an own goal, following a great cross by Ben Terry, making the score 1-1 at half-time.

At the start of the second half, David MacQueen somehow blocked on the line, and Sam Lloyd scrambled the ball clear. After that, Downham dominated the game. Eventually, two Harrison Brant corners led to goals from Jevan Cook and Sam McDonnell, giving Downham a 3-1 win.