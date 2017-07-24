Parker enjoying life at King’s Lynn Town after scoring at Peterborough Sports

Summer signing Craig Parker says he is enjoying life at King’s Lynn Town and feels the team is moving forward ahead of the home friendly against Ipswich Town tomorrow night.

Parker, 30, joined the Southern League Premier Division outfit on a one-year deal from AFC Sudbury in the close season and has already given some assured displays during his short time at The Walks.

The attacking midfielder, who opened his goal account in the 1-1 draw at Peterborough Sports on Saturday, is likely to be a key player for the Linnets this season.

Parker said: “The training with the Gaffer has been great, the lads are brilliant and I’m really enjoying it.

“Although the result didn’t go our way on Saturday, it was still good to get off the mark for the club. It’s still early days in pre-season but we’re working our way into it.

“This time of year it’s all about building relationships and moving forward from there. We’ve still got three games and quite a few training sessions to go before the new league season starts.

“As a player you are always learning. I’m 30, but you still learn things from any new group of players who you play with. There is still work to be done but the team is looking good.”

Parker revealed that he almost signed for the Linnets under previous manager Gary Setchell.

“Lynn came in for me when I left Chelmsford City,” admitted Parker.

“I was training to be a chartered accountant at the time and that was taking up a lot of my time.

“Lynn were also playing in the Northern Premier League at the time and I just couldn’t commit to them because of all of the travelling.”

Despite living in Bury St Edmunds, the Norfolk born-and-bred player, who began his playing career as a youngster with Cambridge United, was well aware of Lynn’s credentials as a club.

“I’m a Norfolk lad so I’ve always been aware that King’s Lynn is a big club.

“I also knew Ryan (Jarvis) a little bit before I came here. We’re the same age and I’m also best mates with his cousin.

“When I spoke to Ian (Culverhouse), he came across really well and he’s very professional and that has also come across in his training methods.

“Ian and the chairman want promotion and that’s something I’d love to help the club achieve.

“I’ve played the majority of my career in either the Conference South or the Ryman League so the Southern League is going to be totally new, but I’m very excited and can’t wait to get going.”

On Saturday, Lynn, playing their fourth pre-season friendly, had to settle for a draw against last season’s United Counties League champions who levelled through Josh Sanders in the dying seconds.

The first half had totally belonged to Lynn with Michael Clunan, Ryan Jarvis and Parker controlling matters in the middle of the park.

Both Clunan and Tom Siddons tested home goalkeeper Jason Connell before Parker fired Lynn in front.

It was role reversal in the second period with Luke Pearson saving Lynn a number of times, while Kieren Shipp was on hand to clear a Mark Jones effort off the line.