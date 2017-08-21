Parker nets again as King’s Lynn Town continue unblemished start

Southern League

Premier Division

Dorchester Town 0

King’s Lynn Town 2

Kings Lynn Town continued their unblemished start to the new campaign to maintain second place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League table.

Midfielder Michael Clunan opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the second successive Saturday before Craig Parker maintained his record of scoring in every game this season so far.

Manager Ian Culverhouse was forced into one change to his starting line-up with Tom Siddons replacing the injured Michael Gash after the frontman picked up an ankle injury during the midweek win at Bishop’s Stortford.

It was the hosts who carved out the first chance of the afternoon with Blair latching on to a long ball before testing Linnets’ keeper Alexander Street with a shot to the near post.

At the other end, the lanky Siddons posed a constant threat but it was Craig Parker who went closest to scoring an early goal when he drilled a low shot against the foot of the post after Ryan Hawkins nodded down a right wing centre from full-back Cameron Norman.

Blair looked set to break through again, but a superbly-timed tackle from Ryan Jarvis denied him a shooting opportunity.

Clarke then set up Blair whose shot was blocked 18 yards from goal.

Gary Bowles was well positioned to intercept a shot from Leon Mettam but the ball ran loose to Siddons who hit the side-netting.

Dorchester keeper Chris Weale showed sharp reactions to claw aside a shot from Siddons while his opposite number cut out a firm drive from Lowes.

The only yellow card of the game was then shown by Poole referee Lee Rutter to Mettam for a foul on Lowes.

Siddons showed good skill to surge into the six yard box but could only pull his shot wide of goal.

The breakthrough soon followed and it was a poor clearance from Callum Laird which put Lanahan under pressure and the latter’s challenge on Mettam was adjudged to be a foul, resulting in a penalty kick emphatically converted by Linnets’ skipper Clunan.

The Norfolk side went close to adding a second goal before the interval but Weale made a vital save to block another shot from Siddons.

Although the ball ran loose, Siddons impeded Lowes and a free-kick was awarded to the Magpies.

After the break, an early cross from Dominic Panesar-Dower was punched clear by Street while Blair went closer with a 25-yard shot pushed around the far post by the Lynn gloveman.

But a second Linnets’ goal knocked Dorchester off their stride.

A left-wing centre from Mettam was met by Parker whose bullet header from six yards flashed past Weale.

Defending a two-goal lead, the visitors rarely looked troubled and the Magpies were unable to break through a determined Linnets’ rearguard.

Another Panesar-Dower cross was met by Jordan Storey whose header was aimed too close to Street while, at the other end,Parker scooped another effort over the Dorchester crossbar.

Next up for the Linnets is a home game against Frome Town on Saturday.

Dorchester Town: Weale, Laird (Egan 66), Clarke, Bowles, Storey, Carmichael, Lanahan, Lowes (Bearwish 66), Blair (Beasley 72), Panesar-Dower, Martin. Subs not used: Griggs, Max Buckler

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracey, Gaughran, Fryatt (Ward 46), Jarvis, Clunan, Parker, Siddons (Gillies 86), Mettam (Hilliard 80), Hawkins. Sub not used: Warburton

Booked: Mettam.

Referee: Lee Rutter (Poole).

Attendance: 371.