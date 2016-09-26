Patched-up King’s Lynn Town end Chippenham Town’s away purple patch

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 4 Chippenham Town 0

Patched-up King’s Lynn Town ended Chippenham Town’s purple patch on their travels in emphatic fashion at The Walks.

Chippenham came into the game unbeaten away from home and having scored in every game, but Lynn made a mockery of that record by blowing the visitors away with three goals in an eight-minute spell during the second half.

Both teams were missing players through injury and suspension but it seemed to be the visitors that suffered most as a result.

The Linnets went into the game down to the bare bones without the suspended duo of Gary Mills and Leon Mettam, while Ryan Fryatt, Toby Hilliard and Shaun McWilliams all missed the game through injury.

Lynn gave a debut to new signing Kurtis Revan, signed from Corby Town on the Friday, and he impressed in a first half which saw Gary Setchell’s side dominated the opening stages without causing too many problems for the visiting defence.

The first real chance fell to Revan on 24 minutes when his angled shot was tipped over the bar by Bluebirds ‘keeper Kent Kauppinen.

The new boy wasn’t to be denied and five minutes later, when Lee Stevenson’s corner was not cleared, he latched onto ball, jinked past Will Richards and fired into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Chippenham came more into the game but their only efforts of note fell to Matt Smith who, following a goalmouth scramble, put his shot wide and Will Richards who miscued when in front of goal.

Three goals in eight minutes around the hour-mark settled the destination of the league points.

Stevenson’s corner found its way to the far post where Sam Gaughran slotted in on the half-volley between Kauppinen’s legs.

The Bluebirds’ sticksman was responsible for the next goal three minutes later when he inexplicably presented the ball to Jacek Zielonka who cooly stroked the ball home.

The scoring was completed five minutes later when Stevenson set up Dylan Edge who scuffed his chance but managed to retrieve the ball and laid it back for Michael Clunan to score.

The move left Stevenson writhing in agony with worries that the knee problem which threatened his career when previously with Lynn back in 2004 might have re-occurred.

Alex Street pulled off a fantastic save to deny Ryan Campbell’s close-range header and Smith missed an opportunity to get a late consolation.

Lynn: Street, Emmington, Yong, Gaughran, Quigley, Castellan, M Clunan (McQuaid 78), Stevenson (L. Fryatt 71), Zielonka, Edge, Revan (A. Clunan 86). Subs not used: McLeish and Congreve.

Booked: Revan, Quigley.

Scorers: Revan 29, Gaughran 58, Zielonka 61, M. Clunan 66.

Chippenham: Kauppinen, Preece (Guthrie 63), Felix, Allen, Tindle, Richards, Ferguson (Horgan 68), Smith, Griffin, Sandell (Campbell 83), Jones. Subs not used: Beeden and Jenkinson.

Booked: Allen, Tindle.

Attendance: 536.