Pedlars do friendly double

Have your say

Pre-season preparations for Swaffham Town FC appear to be on track.

The Pedlars enjoyed a 2-1 midweek away win to Peterborough Northern Star, Blake Stangroome and an own goal on target.

A confident win against St. Andrews followed on Saturday. Stangroome opened the scoring in the 17th minute, after a great build-up with Alex Vincent playing inside for Nathan Trundle to cross.

The second goal was the first of a hat-trick for Vincent, who was played through and rounded the keeper to slot home. The best goal of the afternoon fell to Vincent in the 31st minute: gritty determination to get the ball, two blocks on two defenders attempting to clear the ball, then cheekily chipping the keeper from 10 yards.

Joe Jackson made it 4-0 on the stroke of half time, replicating Vincent’s first.

Early in the second half, St. Andrews pulled one back through a defensive mix up, Luis Duarte wrong footing keeper Sam Pishorn with a back pass.

Further goals came from Jackson and captain Vincent.

An RAF Marham side visit Shoemakers Lane tonight (Tues, July 25) before the opening game of the season next Saturday, against Needham Market Reserves. The Under-18’s are away tomorrow (Wed 26) to Newmarket Town.

Downham Town FC will be holding its AGM tonight at the Memorial Field starting at 7.30pm.

Fakenham Town’s final first team pre season friendly is tonight versus Holt Town Utd at Clipbush Park. Entry is ‘pay what you want’.

The Ghosts lost 3-0 to Yaxley.

Starting XI vs Yaxley: Bond, Akers, Garner, Gilchrist, Moran, Easey, Dye, Cantwell, Plumb, Taylor, Cary.

An RAF Marham side visit Shoemakers Lane tonight before the opening game of the season next Saturday, Needham Market Reserves the first opponents for the 2017-2018 season.