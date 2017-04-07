Penultimate away trip for King’s Lynn Town

King’s Lynn Town are faced with one of their longest journeys of the season tomorrow when they travel to Dorchester Town for their penultimate away fixture in the Southern League.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse was pleased with the performance of his patched-up side at Slough Town last weekend, even though they came out on the wrong side of a 3-0 defeat.

The Walks outfit will be hoping to return home with something from the 500-mile round trip as they look to end a run of three successive defeats.

Although Ryan Hawkins made his return for the reserves on Tuesday night, the Linnets remain ravaged by a raft of injuries.

Defenders Sam Gaughran, Tom Ward, Ryan Fryatt and Jordan Yong all remain sidelined through injury and Culverhouse is likely to give youth another chance on the south coast.

Culverhouse, who has been impressed with the attitude of the club’s younger players, told Lynn’s You Tube channel: “It is what it is. We are what we are at the minute but I can’t fault the effort of the players.

“They are young boys and as long as they learn from mistakes, both individually and collectively as a group, that’s the main thing.

“We will travel with the same squad. There might be a tweak in formation and other players might get a chance, but it will be the same personnel.”

The two sides shared six goals at The Walks when they met back in December.

Last Saturday, Dorchester Town completed a spectacular come-back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against promotion-chasing Hitchin Town at the Avenue.

The Magpies this week secured the services of Tom Blair, 17, on a long-term deal at the club.

The young starlet has agreed an extension to his existing contract, which will now see him stay at the club until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.