Perfect pass rate at Hunstanton and King’s Lynn Pro Martial Arts Schools grading

Thirty students from Pro Martial Arts Schools’ Hunstanton and Lynn clubs attended a grading on Sunday at the North Lynn Discovery Centre.

The students were put through their paces by Norfolk regional instructor Ed Scholes (3rd Dan Black Belt) under the watchful eye of chief instructor and grading examiner Garreth Jones (6th Dan Black Belt).

All of the students passed and were awarded their belts.

Students grade at their local clubs as they progress towards being awarded their 1st Dan Black where they travel to Grantham to be examined by the Principle of the Professional Kickboxing Association Mr Mike Haig.

PMAS offers to anyone over the age of 7 years classes that are non-contact with additional sparring classes on offer.

PMAS Norfolk classes are held in Hunstanton, Lynn and Wisbech with around 100 students training on regular basis. Juniors only classes are held in Lynn and Wisbech.

Scholes has been training under Jones for over 12 years and was awarded his Third Dan Black Belt in April 2013. He is responsible for instructor training and development in Norfolk to ensure the highest possible standards are consistently delivered.