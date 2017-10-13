Player mutiny as Fakenham Town crisis deepens

Fakenham Town are in deep crisis after the club’s players forced the 11th hour postponement of their home match with Yarmouth Town on Tuesday night.

The players refused to take to the pitch for the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division clash against the Bloaters over an ongoing dispute over former boss Wayne Anderson.

It is believed that Anderson was set to take charge of the managerless Ghosts, with Neil Jarvis as his assistant, until a dramatic u-turn by the club’s committee 24 hours later.

The player mutiny was not welcomed by furious Yarmouth manager Adam Mason, who Tweeted: “Seventeen players, physio, coaching staff, committee members and twenty-six supporters let down by @fakenhamtownfc very poor! In fact a disgrace. The league and the county now need to act in the right way to avoid further attention and anger @thurlownunnECL @NorfolkCountyFA.”

Fakenham, who recently parted company with manager Robbie Harris while chairman Andrew Jarvis also stood down, released the following statement on Wednesday.

It read: “Fakenham Town FC were very disappointed at being unable to fulfil last night’s fixture and we apologise to Great Yarmouth Town, the match officials, the league and everyone who attended the game regarding this.

“We are currently reviewing the full circumstances regarding the postponement and will issue a further statement in due course.”

The Ghosts, who could face expulsion from the league after the incident, have a home clash with Anglian Combination Yelverton in the Norfolk Senior Cup tomorrow.

But it is unlikely any first team players will appear while the reserve team, whose players seem reluctant to make the step up to the senior side, are in Junior Cup action.

