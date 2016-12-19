Pre-Christmas reward for Swaffham Town versus Brantham Athletic

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Swaffham Town 3

Brantham Athletic 1

Despite the fog and mist Saturday afternoon, the game went ahead and the Pedlars’ determination and spirit claimed the three points.

The opener came in the seventh minute, Alex Vincent shooting from 16 yards, the keeper blocking and playing it into the path of his defender, powerless to stop the ball from hitting him and going into the net.

Swaffham doubled the tally seven minutes later, a great driving run by Jake Platten down the left wing, his weighted cross met by the experienced head of Jack Defty and into the top right hand corner. The visitors pulled one back a minute later.

The mist descended further and the clincher came with ten minutes of normal time, Vincent netting to take the hosts’ unbeaten run to three games.

The committee and players of Swaffham Town Football Club would like to thank their sponsors and supporters for their support throughout 2016 and wish them a very merry Christmas and happy new year.

Fakenham Town FC had no fixture.

First Division

Dereham Town 1

Kings Lynn Town Res 2

Goals from Daniel Buhlemann, a cracking effort, and Dylan Edge – who also hit the post – earned Lynn, who have had little match action lately, a timely win.

Attendance: 40.

Haverhill Borough 3

Downham Town 3

Downham Town surrendered a three-goal advantage.

Downham were 2-0 up at half-time via goals from Matty Bussens and Ben Fenn.

Then Karl Tansley was on target with a penalty won by Andy Willmott to put the visitors in a seemingly-impregnable position.

But Haverhill hit back and eventually levelled with a free kick which went into the top corner.

Downham: Jarvis, Dougal, Sykes, Gould, Yates, Calvert, Fenn, Bird, Tansley, Bussens, Willmott. Subs: Cox, Stokes, Billmen, Landon.

Att: 52.