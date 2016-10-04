Quigley: King’s Lynn Town Cup exit a bitter pill to swallow

Dan Quigley admits King’s Lynn Town’s defeat to Alfreton Town on Saturday was a bitter pill to swallow.

The Linnets’ midfielder picked over the bones of his side’s 2-0 reverse against the Reds in the Third Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.

Despite dominating both possession and chances created, the Walks outfit exited at the penultimate qualifying stage for the second successive season.

A disappointed Quigley said: “The lads are gutted in the dressing room. I thought we outclassed Alfreton today, especially in the second half.

“We’ve had four good opportunities to score but it’s the fine margins in games which affect the outcome. We were at fault for their first goal and the second one was offside.

“Before the game, the Gaffer (Gary Setchell) said that they were a big physical side but we matched them all over the park. All of the players put a shift in and even their manager came over at the end and said that to a man all of us were outstanding.”

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell conceded that failures in both boxes cost the club a place in the Fourth Qualifying Round of this season’s competition.

Setchell said: “In these big games you have to take your chances and defend right.

“On one occasion we didn’t defend right, on another occasion we were let down by the officials and on several occasions we’ve let ourselves down in front of goal.

“The Alfreton manager admitted that their goalkeeper was man-of-the-match and that tells you everything you need to know.If you had an analysis of the game stats-wise without knowing the score, there would only be one winner. The key thing in the game was in both boxes and Alfreton’s second goal, which was offside, was a big game-changer just before half-time.

“We’ve come out in the second-half and a lot of the stuff we did was very good but we’ve missed four or five good chances.

“Overall we’ve had lots of possession and put lots of crosses in the box, so you’ve got to credit Alfreton for the way they defended.”

Setchell was delighted with the response of his players following the midweek draw with Kings Langley, where he give his charges an ear-bashing for under-performing.

“It’s not often you lose 2-0 in an FA Cup game at Lynn and get clapped off the pitch,” admitted Setchell.

“We were more threatening as a team. Both full-backs were pushing on, we showed good energy and just about stood up to their physicality. Fifteen of our 16 players were locally-based and today they have done themselves proud.

“After Tuesday, we showed the energy and produced the type of performance which I expect from my side as manager. I’m just disappointed that we are out of the FA Cup when we still deserve to be in it.”

Lynn’s Southern League match against Weymouth that was scheduled for Saturday has been arranged for Tuesday, December 6. Lynn travel to St. Ives Town in the Evo-Stik League Cup tonight.