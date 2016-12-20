Quigley’s King’s Lynn Town FC future unclear

The footballing future of King’s Lynn Town’s Dan Quigley is unclear after he failed to join the rest of the squad for Saturday’s home Southern League encounter against Dorchester.

Utility player Quigley returned to The Walks in the summer after being shown the door in April 2015 for a number of no-shows during Lynn’s Northern Premier League campaign.

The former supporters’ player and player of the season has been magnificent for Lynn this term, but when asked about Quigley’s non-appearance manager Gary Setchell said: “I can’t really make a comment.

“I don’t know where he is so I can’t tell you. I’ve tried to call him earlier on but he hasn’t left a message with me and there has been no contact made by him.

“I just hope he hasn’t let me and the boys down as that would be a shame after the season he’s had.

“I hope it isn’t going to be a repeat of what we’ve had before. I feel I was getting the best out of him and he was on his way on to building a bit of a legacy here.”

Setchell admitted it would be extremely disappointing if Quigley’s career with Lynn is over.

“I’ve made mistakes in my life and come back from them and genuinely believe that Quigs has made mistakes and I’m willing to give anyone a second chance,” said Setchell.

“But this is the third or fourth chance he has had with us, so I do hope it’s something genuine. I’m going to have to look into it.

“It would disappoint me greatly if he was to go to another club. You put seven days in, shake a player’s hand if they leave, but not to turn up to get sacked so he can go somewhere else would be a shame.”