Quigley stays at King’s Lynn Town but sits out Christmas

King’s Lynn Town’s Dan Quigley still has a future at The Walks.

The midfielder, who has excelled for the club playing as a centre half this season, met up with manager Gary Setchell this week to discuss his non-appearance last weekend.

Quigley failed to show up for the home Southern League game against Dorchester - his fourth no-show during his Lynn career.

But after talking to the Northamptonshire-based player, Linnets boss Setchell said: “Dan Quigley still wants to play for this football club.

“He failed to turn up last Saturday as he has got genuine family issues and I’ve given him Christmas off.

“I gave him the chance to leave for another club but that’s not what he wants.

“He should have talked to me last week about his problems rather than leave it until Saturday lunchtime before trying to get hold of me.

“It’s disappointing because had it been any other player than Quigs then we wouldn’t have all jumped to conclusions.

“These problems might go on but I thought he didn’t turn up because he didn’t want to play for this football club but that wasn’t the case.

“Hopefully he can get the issues sorted over Christmas.”

Quigley is expected to return to action for the club’s reserve team in the New Year before featuring in the club’s Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final against Wroxham at The Walks.

He has made 128 appearances in Lynn colours.