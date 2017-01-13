Rare unchanged Hunstanton Redgate Rangers beat Ceyms Res in Anglian Combination

Almary Green

Anglian

Combination

Division Three

Redgate Rangers 4

Norwich Ceyms Res 2

Redgate were able to field the same starting 11 that defeated Gayton last time out, the first time that has happened since November 8, 2014.

Ryan Juby scored and put Hunstanton side Redgate Rangers ahead early on in the first half, while Dean Twaite-Smith doubled the lead with a good finish inside the box.

Norwich Ceyms couldn’t really get into the game with Redgate in complete control.

Juby added his second and Redgate’s third from long range to make the half-time score 3-0 to Rangers.

Only a few minutes into the second half Ceyms gifted Redgate their fourth with Danny Jezeph punishing an error at the back.

Redgate then made lots of changes with the match looking over and Ceyms started to get a foothold in the game.

The visitors managed to claw two goals back late on but both goals were gifts, which was a little disappointing after the hosts dominated the game for so long.

The win puts third-placed Rangers two points behind leaders Brandon Town with two games in hand. Next weekend Redgate are on their travels in the league to face Brandon, 2pm kick-off.