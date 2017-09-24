Reffley footballers show off new strip

Reffley under-14s proudly unveiled their new kit before their first home game of the new season, writes Isabel Russen.

Sponsorship has been provided by Ring Associates.

The team went into the new season anticipating another exciting year and coaches Tim Maxwell, Jack Starling and Gary Pooley have strong hopes following their hard work from last year and through the summer.

After a competitive game, Reffley drew their first fixture against Swaffham 0-0.

The team are especially proud to have the support of their new sponsors Ring Associates.

Leanne Berycz, at Ring Associates, said: “We’re excited to sponsor the team.

“They’re a fantastic group full of enthusiasm and ambition, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll achieve this season with our support.”

Gary Pooley added: “We’re very pleased to have Ring Associates on board.

“It’s great that they’ve shown such interest in the success of our team.”

Reffley Youth FC is an FA Charter Standard Community Club.

More information about Ring Associates can be found at www.ringassociates.co.uk