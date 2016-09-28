Revan strikes again as King’s Lynn Town draw with Kings Langley

King’s Lynn Town FC had to come from behind to draw a stalemate 1-1 with their ‘KL’ side Kings Langley last night (Tuesday).

They had new signing Kurtis Revan’s second goal in two games to thank in order to rescue a point.

Kings Langley scored in the first half, but Revan levelled 65 minutes.

The result puts Lynn in 13th spot in the Evo-Stik Southern League table. They have a home FA Cup tie with Alfreton on Saturday.

Lynn: Street, Emmington, Yong, Gaughran, Castellan, Quigley, M Clunan, L Fryatt (McQuaid), Zielonka, Edge (A Clunan), Revan. Subs not used: Fountain, McLeish, Pearson.

More in Friday’s Lynn News.