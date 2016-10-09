Ruff justice as winner ends Bell’s King’s Lynn League perfect record at Southery

King’s Lynn & District

Sunday League sponsored by Double G Clothing

DIVISION ONE

Southery saw a top of the table clash between two teams still boasting a 100 per cent record as Old White Bell, led by goal machine John Murphy, hosted CSKA.

Old White Bell took the lead before CSKA struck back with two quick-fire goals inside two minutes to take a 2-1 half-time lead.

Old White Bell hit back to drew level at 2-2 before sending a header excruciatingly wide only moments before CSKA’s 82nd minute winner from Kai Ruff.

On this showing, both teams will surely be pushing England’s Hope all the way for the title.

Max Mattless and Joe Woodsman scored the first two for CSKA with John Murphy and Terry Whitwell scoring for Old White Bell.

Maltings and Clenchwarton battled hard in their game with Maltings taking an early lead via a Jake Wiseman free-kick before an Adam Mason forced own-goal drew Clenchwarton level just before half-time.

Maltings finally broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining with a sweeping shot into the top corner before scoring two further times to put a nice gloss on the result.

All of Maltings’ goals came from outside the box, scored by Jake Wiseman 2, Andy Archer and Kris Smith.

CR Eastern and MacMillan shared an incredible 13 goals, and CR Eastern scored eight of them.

MacMillan got on the scoresheet through Jonathan Summers, Jamie Leet and a Wayne Morton hat-trick.

CR scored through hat-tricks for Neil Goodbourn and Ashley Prosper with a two-piece for Brad Key.

England’s Hope maintained their 100 per cent record, top spot in the league and still haven’t conceded after Ricky Gunns 2 and Joe Whyborn gave them a less than comfortable 3-0 win over Elm.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys remain the team to beat but Three Holes Tigers certainly made them earn the 3-1 win.

Having scored 31 in their first four, Three Holes put up a great fight but CSKA still prevailed in the end.

Joe Reed 2 and Ashton Hodgson scored for the league leaders with Holes getting one back through Dan Hempson.

CSKA Reserves completed another Sunday treble for the CSKA club with a 3-1 away win over Lincolnshire neighbours Sutton St. James.

James Clayden scored for Sutton with CSKA getting the win through Phil Franklin, Joe Lee and Jake Graham.

March Saracens made it back-to-back wins after a 7-2 romp versus Tydd St Mary. Ash Taylor led the way with a four-goal haul supported by James Schulmann, James Hazel and Karl Anderson.

Joe Evling-White and Adam Pack scored for Tydd.

LINCOLNSHIRE SUNDAY COUNTY CUP

Fleet were drawn against formidable opposition in Holbeach United Sunday FC in the 1st Round, and lost 20-0!

Yallop Roofing and Cladding have kindly sponsored the Team of the Month awards for 2016/17, and for the first time ever, each division will have its own monthly winner.

Old White Bell scored 15 goals in three league wins to claim the September award for Division One. CSKA Young Boys, with 31 goals in four league wins, claimed the Division Two award.