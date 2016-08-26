Sam to stay with King’s Lynn Town FC after Cambridge City approach

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to bring fresh faces to the club going into the bank holiday programme.

The Linnets travel to Frome Town tomorrow before entertaining Kettering Town at The Walks on Monday but have yet been able to add to their threadbare squad.

But Setchell remains hopeful of at least one player coming in, saying: “We’re not resting on our laurels and we are still trying hard to add to the squad.

“One of our seven-day approaches was a no and I’ve got to speak to the other one after Saturday.

“We also haven’t ruled out the possibility of bringing in another player on loan.”

Defender Sam Gaughran is 50/50 for tomorrow’s trip to the west country with a hamstring injury, but Toby Hilliard is expected to shrug off a foot injury. Defender Ryan Fryatt is also edging closer to a comeback and is expected to resume training next week.

Gaughran was the subject on a seven-day approach from Cambridge City this week but the defender is staying with his hometown club.

Ryan Harnwell had been set to feature for the first team squad at the weekend before suffering soft tissue damage when playing for the Reserves against Downham Town.

Looking ahead to the trip to Frome, Setchell said: “We haven’t forgotten what happened at Banbury and St Neots and that’s got to be put right in some sort of fashion at Frome.

“That’s where the focus is now and the game against Kettering will probably have a little bit of a cup-tie feel to it.

“We have got to be braver when we’ve got the ball and we are under serious pressure because of our away form.

“Mentally, if we concede early at Frome then the demons will come flooding back again because of what happened at Banbury and St Neots. We’ve got to be strong, defend right and make sure we come away with something.”

Frome have made a decent start to the new campaign and are currently fourth in the league standings while Kettering sit tenth going into the weekend’s fixtures.

l Lynn Ladies started their season with silverware when they won the 11-a-side Nxt Gen Driving Academy League A pre-season tournament at Newmarket on Sunday.

They beat Newmarket Town Reserves, Hatfield Peverill, Panshanger and Isleham to finish unbeaten. Their fixtures are on page 95.

Evo-stik Southern League

Team P W D L Pts

Chippenham T 5 4 1 0 13

Leamington 5 4 0 1 12

Merthyr T 5 3 1 1 10

Frome T 5 3 1 1 10

Slough T 5 3 1 1 10

Dunstable T 5 3 1 1 10

Banbury Utd 5 3 0 2 9

St. Neots T 5 3 0 2 9

Chesham Utd 5 2 2 1 8

Kettering T 5 2 1 2 7

St. Ives T 5 2 1 2 7

Redditch Utd 5 2 0 3 6

Stratford T 5 1 3 1 6

Weymouth 5 2 0 3 6

Kings Langley 5 1 2 2 5

Hayes & Y’g U 5 1 2 2 5

Hitchin T 5 1 2 2 5

Basingstoke T 5 1 2 2 5

King’s Lynn Town 5 1 2 2 5

Biggleswade Town 5 1 1 1 4

Cirencester Town 5 1 1 3 4

Dorchester Town 5 1 1 3 4

Cambridge City 5 0 3 2 3

Cinderford Town 5 1 0 4 3