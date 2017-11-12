Scheme is making giant strides in King’s Lynn

King’s Lynn Walking Football Club is thriving since first starting up in 2014.

The scheme now boasts more than 20 members regularly attending sessions on Monday afternoons.

Members range in age from 35-75 years-old, but they all share the same love of the game they now play in a walking format.

In the first year the group have now gone on to represent the town in events at Norwich, Peterborough and most recently Manchester, where they had the opportunity to play at the Etihad Complex.

Here, they came up against sides representing Liverpool, Manchester City, Preston North End and AFC Flyde to name a few.

Having grown in confidence and got the touch back the group are always looking for new members and new fixture opportunities.

They meet every Monday between 12 and 1pm at Alive Lynnsport 3G to play, before enjoying a free cup of tea in the café.

The fee for the session is £3 on a pay-as-you-play basis and anyone is welcome to attend.

The game is played as you remember it, just no running. It’s a great way to keep active while playing the beautiful game.