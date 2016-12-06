Seasiders, post and bar frustrate Swaffham Town FC

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Swaffham Town 1

Felixstowe & Walton Utd 3

An entertaining game for those braving the December cold on Saturday but the luck and points still evaded the young Pedlars squad.

Felixstowe and Walton United took the lead after 28 minutes and clinched another seven minutes later.

Swaffham Town came out for the second half the stronger and things looked on the up when Alex Vincent acrobatically pulled one back in the 65th minute. Despite hitting the post twice, the cross-bar and having an effort cleared from the goal-line the equaliser would not come.

The Seasiders clinched the victory with ten minutes to go, claiming their third on the break.

Attendance: 47.

The Pedlars are in action against King’s Lynn Town Reserves tonight in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, last week’s game falling foul to the freezing conditions.

Fakenham Town 0

Newmarket Town 2

Att: 41.

First Division

Downham Town 0

Stowmarket Town 6

Downham Town lost to second place Stowmarket and drop to tenth position. Att: 50.

Tonight Downham Town entertain Wisbech St Mary in a Memorial Field derby.

Meanwhile, 16th-spot King’s Lynn Town Reserves drew 1-1 at home to Cornard United.

Attendance: 72.

The Pedlars Reserves claimed a vital point away to Loddon United Res, Jamie Titmarsh scoring for the Pedlars, his effort drilled low and hard from 15 yards. The Reserves are at home on Saturday to Long Stratton Reserves.

The Under 18’s made hard work of their 3-1 victory away to Sheringham. Having all of the play, they allowed their opponents to go in at half time a goal up. Swaffham turned it around in the second half, with goals from Dan Farr, Kale Heath and Jordan Davies keeping their top spot in the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division. Tomorrow they travel to North Walsham.

Sunday saw goals galore at Shoemakers Lane, the Veterans playing a hard 4-4 game against King William IV Old Boys. Swaffham goals: Alan Hill, with a hat-trick for Tony Chapman. Next Sunday they host Unthank Arms.