Setchell: King’s Lynn Town can cause another FA Trophy upset

Gary Setchell says King’s Lynn Town can cause another FA Trophy upset when they travel to Buxton tomorrow.

The Linnets boss believes his players have the capability of upsetting of the Northern Premier League high-flyers who haven’t lost at home in all competitions this season.

Lynn produced a disciplined and enterprising display to knock Stourbridge out of the previous round and, although tomorrow’s assignment is even tougher, Setchell believes his young squad are capable of producing a repeat.

Setchell said: “I’m looking forward to the game and I think we are capable of going to Buxton and getting a result.

“I’ve had them watched twice. They are a tough side with very well-drilled players.

“They are a big, powerful team who don’t give much away. They are good in both boxes and like a lot of Northern Premier League sides they will throw the kitchen sink at you early on.

“The first 20 minutes will be key. If we can get through that without conceding then we will be over the first hurdle.”

The Linnets, buoyed by two successive victories, welcome back Kurtis Revan and Michael Clunan from suspension for the Second Qualifying Round clash.

Midfielder Lee Stevenson is edging closer to a return and could be named on the bench at Silverlands.

Loan midfielder Shaun McWilliams is expected to be back for next weekend’s home game against Banbury United.

“I’ve gone from hardly having any players to having one or selection issues for the Buxton game,” admitted Setchell.

“I will have one or two decisions to make before the game but that’s a nice dilemma to have as a manager.

“Both Michael and Kurtis had outstanding games in the previous round against Stourbridge.”

Buxton manager Martin McIntosh has demanded a much-improved performance from his side ahead of the tie.

McIntosh wasn’t happy with aspects of his side’s game during the 2-1 victory over Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

The Bucks’ boss told the Buxton Advertiser: “We are at home which is a plus as we are unbeaten at home all season.

“We have played nine games and only conceded four goals, so we are confident at home, but our performance has got to be a lot better than it was on Saturday.

“It wasn’t a good performance by any means – I felt we scraped the win. We are not kidding ourselves and we must do better.”

Lynn’s Norfolk Senior Cup match at Thetford has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 22 – the day after they travel to Cambridge City in the league.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Cup, King’s Lynn Town Reserves have been drawn away to Swaffham Town on Tuesday, November 29.