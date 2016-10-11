Setchell: King’s Lynn Town FC are ‘too nice’ going into Leamington trip

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell says his players need to stop being nice if they are to achieve a top-eight Southern League finish this season.

The Linnets travel to second-placed Leamington tonight having dropped two more points at home during a 1-1 draw against struggling Cirencester on Saturday.

Setchell said: “Since we’ve become a Step Three club we seem to take two steps forward and then one step back.

“I do believe the players are good enough. I believe that we’ve got the right ingredients, maybe we need just one or two more leaves, so to speak.

“If you were to ask other managers about us I think they’d say ‘King’s Lynn have got some good players, they work hard but they are nice to play against’.

“I think our players think that we get five points for beating a team in the top-six and just a point if we beat a side in the bottom six and I asked them that after Saturday’s game because that’s how it seems to me.

“Leamington is a game we desperately need to get something from now, but we will probably do the typical King’s Lynn thing and go and get a result from there.

“It’s not easy to win a match in this league but with the Cirencester and Hayes games at home we were hoping to pick up a couple of wins.”

Setchell admitted that his side are sorely missing the injured Lee Stevenson and that he will make changes for tonight’s trip.

“Stevo is one of those players you don’t realise how much you miss until he isn’t there. We needed someone to put their foot on the ball, someone to get in between the lines and give us that extra bit of quality. Stevo has got that little bit of extra craft.”