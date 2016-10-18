Setchell manages 350th game but King’s Lynn Town deadlocked with Hayes

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 2

Gary Setchell 15.10.16

Hayes and Yeading Utd 2

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell’s 350th game in charge ended in disappointment as Lynn dropped more points at home.

Striker Leon Mettam notched a brace but the Linnets now find themselves six games without a win after coming from behind to claim a share of the spoils.

Setchell said: “We dominated the first half and played some alright stuff, but in the second half, Hayes came on to us a bit and we started to give some silly fouls away.

“When you start doing that, you are going to get punished at this level. That’s what happened and we defended poorly for their second goal.

“We did play a different way today with two up top but it was easy to see the flaws of that because we were wide open as soon as the other team got on top of us.

“Everytime something goes against us you can see the energy drain from the team. One minute we can be playing really well, but then the next minute we are like a team of complete strangers.”

Setchell added: “We are playing very nervously at the minute and are very low on confidence.

“I don’t care if today was my first game in charge or my 350th, my only interest is getting us up the league table.

“I’m very disappointed with the situation we are in. I have to take the responsibility as I’m the manager and I pick the team.”

Lynn welcomed back Lee Stevenson to the starting line-up with Danny Emmington dropping to the bench and Ryan Fryatt slotting in at right-back.

The hosts carved out a number of early chances with Jacek Zielonka, Stevenson, Mettam and Gary Mills all going close before Lynn took the lead on 17 minutes.

Stevenson played the ball into the path of Mettam who fired home into the bottom corner. Further chances fell to the home side, Stevenson seeing his shot saved and Zielonka’s, on the rebound, blocked.

Zielonka then had a shot blocked while, at the other end, Lynn were reminded of their slender lead when Lloyd Macklin shrugged off the attentions of Fryatt and Sam Gaughran but dragged his shot wide.

A double substitution at the break by the visitors seemed to inspire them and they took the game to Lynn.

Hayes equalised on 69 minutes when Macklin’s free-kick was saved by Alex Street but the ball fell kindly to Tom Gilbey to slot home the rebound.

Seven minutes later, United took the lead with a well-taken goal by Jerson Dos Santos. A poor goal kick from Street found Dos Santos who worked his way around the Lynn defence nut-megging Dan Quigley and then putting the ball past Street.

For the second home game in succession, Lynn equalised in the dying stages after a slip by Joe Debayo allowed the clinical Mettam to level matters.

Lynn: Street, R. Fryatt, Yong, Gaughran, Mills (Emmington 80), Quigley, M. Clunan (Edge 74), Stevenson, Zielonka, Mettam, Revan. Subs not used: A. Clunan, McQuaid and Pearson.

Booked: Mills, Street.

Scorer: Mettam 17, 89.

Hayes and Yeading: Wells, Evans (Brown 46), Gilbey, Durojaiye, Adebowale, Debayo, Dos Santos (Kearney 82), McCarthy (Mugoya 46), Simpson, Macklin, Humphrys. Sub not used: Otuyo. Booked: Debayo, Dos Santos.

Scorers: Gilbey 69, Dos Santos 76.

Attendance: 476.

Referee: Chris Francis (Ely).

