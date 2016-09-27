Setchell salutes King’s Lynn Town local team spirit

King’s Lynn Town FC boss Gary Setchell says the club’s local spirit has carried the team through its recent selection headache.

The Linnets host King’s Langley at The Walks tonight and could be without the services of up to six first-team regulars.

Attacking midfielder Lee Stevenson became the latest injury casualty at the weekend, being taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury.

Gary Mills and Leon Mettam are both suspended for the game while Toby Hilliard, Ryan Fryatt, and Shaun McWilliams also missed Saturday’s victory over high-flying Chippenham Town.

A victory for Lynn could lift them up to as high as fifth in the table.

Setchell said: “As a club we’ve got a lot of heart at the minute. We’ve got a lot of local lads playing for us and that’s making a massive amount of difference.

“If I’m putting on a 20-year-old from Nottingham on the pitch with 20 minutes to go, they are not going to run around.

“At 4-0 up we are still pressing high up the pitch and are showing loads of energy and endeavour.

“We didn’t play brilliantly against Chippenham, there were patches of good football, but we just run them into the ground.

“A bit of local pride has been key in these times at the minute. We’ve had to throw the local lads in but they are producing the goods, mainly through hard graft.

“They are giving the club and me everything they’ve got.”

On the victory over Chippenham, Setchell said: “I think we scored at good times today. Chippenham were big and strong and we’ve had to withstand another aerial battle today.

“The back four have been brilliant the last couple of games but now we need to back it up with a result against Kings Langley.

“We are creaking but it’s a game we are desperate to win because every time we get a chance to get in and around it we seem to fluff it a little bit.

“It’s a game where we will need to play with lots of energy. Hopefully there will be a good crowd as we are on a bit of a run and have only lost two in nine.”

Recent signing Kurtis Revan, who marked an impressive debut with a goal on Saturday, will keep his place in the side.

But Revan, 20, will not be available for the Alfreton match on Saturday as he is cup-tied having played in Corby’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Rugby Town.

A former scholar with Derby County, the youngster played for Loughborough University and then joined Oadby Town before joining up with Corby in January 2015, making 22 appearances in the 2015-16 season which saw them relegated from Conference North.

Kings Langley, who are known as The Kings, find themselves 15th in the Southern League standings, just three points behind Lynn.

On Saturday, they suffered a 3-0 reverse at Banbury United.