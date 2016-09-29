Setchell says King’s Lynn need to raise game for FA Cup upset over Alfreton

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell says that his side will have to exceed last Saturday’s home performance against Chippenham Town if they are to cause a cup upset at The Walks.

The Linnets host National North Alfreton looking to progress to the Fourth Qualifying Round for the third time since the club were reformed.

Setchell, who was not happy with Lynn’s display at home to Kings Langley during the 1-1 draw on Tuesday, said: “I think we’ve got to exceed what we achieved at home to Chippenham to win the game.

“If Alfreton had somebody watching us on Tuesday, I think they’ve gone home and started counting the seven-and-a-half grand.

“It’s simple, if we play like we did against Kings Langley then the tie will be over in the first 15 minutes.”

The Linnets could be without seven of their first choice players for the game.

The cup-tied Kurtis Revan joins the already- suspended Leon Mettam and Gary Mills, while Lee Stevenson, Ryan Fryatt, Shaun McWilliams and Toby Hilliard are all injured.

“Saturday will look after itself because it’s a cup tie,” admitted Setchell.

“We will be trying our best to win the tie but we will have to work our socks off. We’ve got to stand up and be men like we were against Chippenham.

“We’ve got to get the crowd on our side by showing lots of desire, putting in some big tackles and earning the right to win.

“If we do that then it will make a big difference and the fans will get behind us but if we don’t show the desire then this place will be empty by half-time.”