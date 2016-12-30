Setchell set to rotate King’s Lynn Town squad

Gary Setchell says he will consider squad rotation with King’s Lynn Town facing a busy start to the New Year.

The Linnets kick-off 2017 by hosting St Ives Town in the Southern League on Monday (3pm) before a further eight fixtures during a hectic January.

Manager Setchell said: “I’m building a real squad here now.

“When you look at our squad for the Alfreton game and compare it to now, we’ve got a power-packed team with pace and energy.

“If you look at our fixtures in January and February, we’ve got games Saturday and midweek, so it’s the first time as manager I will have to consider squad rotation.

“We’re not going to be able to get through these fixtures with 11, 12 or 13 players, we’re going to have to use 14, 15 or 16.”

Setchell, whose side drew 1-1 with Kettering Town on Boxing Day, believes there is still a glimmer of hope that his side can make a late charge towards the play-offs.

“We need another 50 points. There are a lot to play for and we’ve got 23 games to go.

“I think we are capable of winning any game and we haven’t really clicked at home yet.”

The Linnets have drawn almost half of their 23 games this season, with six of those deadlocks coming on home soil.

Lynn, who have games in hand on some of their rivals above them, are currently 18 points off the play-off places but have big games coming up against Chippenham, Merthyr, Weymouth and Slough this month.

On the Boxing Day point against the Poppies, Setchell said: “Overall, I thought a draw was probably a fair result.

“I felt we had the better passages of play. Not being disrespectful, I felt that Kettering play more as individuals whereas we played better as a team.

“I thought they were a little bit one dimensional with everything going through Rene Howe, but we stopped that.

“When we went a goal down it’s the type of game we would have perhaps folded a little bit in the past.

“We’re still unbeaten in seven and have only lost three in 17 or 18 games so we have proved that we are hard to beat.

“We have shown good character to get back into the game. There was a bit of magic from Lee (Stevenson) and it was a good header from Wardy (Tom Ward) who was fantastic on his debut.

“A draw was probably fair but we are probably happier when you look at the league set up.

“Kettering are a powerhouse in this league and there’s no doubt in my mind that they will click and move up the league at some point.”