Setchell wants new King’s Lynn Town FA Cup chapter

Manager Gary Setchell wants King’s Lynn Town to write a new chapter in the club’s FA Cup history book.

The Linnets host North East Counties minnows Brigg Town tomorrow in the First Qualifying Round of the famous competition.

Since their reformation in 2010/11, The Walks outfit have reached the fourth qualifying round twice, losing to both Tamworth and AFC Fylde at the final hurdle.

Now Setchell wants the club to go at least one step further this season, saying: “The FA Cup is big and you get the rewards from enjoying a good run.

“You’ve only got to look at the sides who have done it recently; Salford last season and Blyth Spartans the previous year, so it has got to be King’s Lynn’s turn again eventually.

“It’s a few seasons since the club played Oldham so we are due a run.

“We’ve been close, getting to the fourth qualifying round twice and just missing out getting to the same stage last season when losing to Barwell.

“It is a burning desire of mine to reach the first round proper and hopefully that will start on Saturday.”

The Linnets will be looking to preserve their proud cup record under Setchell’s guidance.

The club have never lost to lower-league opposition in the FA Cup, Trophy or Vase during Setchell’s tenure.

“I’ve never lost to lower-league opposition in any of the cups and hopefully that won’t happen on Saturday as it would be a disaster.

“But somebody from Step Five or Six will beat a side from Step Three on Saturday and we’ve got to make sure it isn’t us.

“We’ve been handed a home tie against lower-league opposition so we’ve got to make the most of it.

“Brigg are coming to us with a free hit so to speak and this will be their cup final.

“They won’t come here and roll over, we’ve got to earn the right to win the game.”

Lynn have injury concerns over Shaun McWilliams, Toby Hilliard, Sam Gaughran and Ryan Fryatt for the tie.

Brigg Town ply their trade in Division One of the Northern Counties East League.

The Zebras have suffered successive relegations since last playing Lynn in Division One South of the Northern Premier League.

Managed by defender Scott Hellewell, Brigg have taken six points from a possible nine in their opening three league games this season.

They defeated Blaby and Whetstone Athletic 2-1 for the right to meet Lynn, who they failed to beat in the two league meetings between the sides back in 2012/13.

Tomorrow’s winners will pick up £3,000 and a place in Monday’s Second Qualifying Round draw. Any replay would take place on Wednesday.