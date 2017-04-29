Shouldham in first-ever final with March Saracens win

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY LEAGUE

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

CENTENARY CUP FINAL

By Robert Bunting

Elm won their first ever County Cup on Sunday with a 3-0 win over nine-man Dobblers at Soham Town.

Ant Melton picked a fantastic time to score his first of the season as he gave Elm an early lead. Dan Short then put Elm 2-0 up before The Dobblers had two men sent off.

Johnny Johnson finished things off with a late penalty.

The league wishes to congratulate Elm on their success.

HARDY/SHEEN

SEMI-FINAL

Shouldham qualified for their first-ever final with a 2-0 away win over March Saracens, despite only playing with 10 men.

Thanks to Henry Davidson and Tom Nickerson scoring, they will now meet CSKA in the final at Wisbech Town FC on Sunday, May 7.

DIVISION ONE

CSKA hosted Clenchwarton in a double-header (two 60 minute games back to back) and needed to win both to keep their title charge in their own hands.

They duly obliged with seemingly emphatic wins of 5-0 and 6-0.

Clenchwarton put up a mighty fight and were 0-0 in both games until the 40th minute before the floodgates opened.

Game one finished 5-0 with Max Mattless 2, Dave Abbott, Aaron McKenna and Jess Hemmings scoring.

Game two finished 6-0 with Mattless 2, Abbott, McKenna 2 and Joe Reed scoring.

If CSKA avoid defeat in their final league game they will be crowned champions for the first time.

Maltings hosted MacMillan and shared nine goals, with MacMillan edging it 5-4!

Kieran Nurse 2, Harry Collison and Kris Smith got Maltings going but they were left snookered by goals from Chris Eley 2, Wayne Morton, Mark Holland and Adam Key.

CUP FINAL FIXTURES (ALL PLAYED AT WISBECH TOWN FC)

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

CHERRINGTON CUP FINAL (10.30am)

England’s Hope v MacMillan.

QUEEN ELIZABETH CUP FINAL (1pm)

CSKA Res v Sutton SJ.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

LEAGUE CUP FINAL (10.30am)

England’s Hope v Elm

HARDY SHEEN CUP FINAL (1pm)

Shouldham v CSKA 1st.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s and covers both games on that day.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Novus North West Norfolk League

Division 2

Pentney 1 Denver 6

Having finished second in Division 3 last season, Denver secured the runners-up spot in Division 2 with a resounding victory at Pentney in which Matthew Wolfe scored four times to edge ahead in the race to be the club’s top marksman of this campaign.

Wolfe, who topped last season’s list with 21, took his tally to 17 with two in each half to move ahead of Matty Willis(16) and Marcus Cumberbatch (14).

Andrew Carter scored the fourth at Pentney to take his total to 15 but will miss the last two games of the season through personal commitments, while Danny Brooks is still in touch on 13.

Central defender Darren Thorpe took his tally to eight as Denver warmed up for their second cup final of the season when they face league champions Snettisham in the Charlie Day finale at Heacham on saturday.

PKS Construction/ Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Matthew Wolfe.