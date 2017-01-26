Sileby end Wisbech Town FC’s proud unbeaten run

ChromaSport UCL Premier

Wisbech Town 2

Wisbech v Sileby Rangers football action

Sileby Rangers 4

Three second half goals for the Northampton-based visitors ended the Fenmen’s 16-game unbeaten run on Saturday.

Billy Smith (five minutes) and Alex Beck (32) had put Wisbech in the driving seat, Sileby’s goal coming from Luke Stevens (31).

But Sileby Rangers scored just after the break and then on 70 and 82 minutes at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Next Saturday Wisbech Town have a swift return at home to make amends against Northampton ON Chenecks.

March Town 1

Diss Tn 0

A late goal with five minutes remaining by Rob Conyard in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League pipped fourth-placed Diss Town.

Next Saturday, The Hares travel to Stowmarket Town.