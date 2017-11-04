Six-goal Sam inspires Downham

Mid Norfolk League

Under 12

Tydd St Mary 0 Downham Town 12

A six-goal haul from striker Sam Lloyd helped Downham to victory away at Tydd St Mary.

Downham made the better start, with central midfielders Jack Hooker and Harrison Brant quickly taking control of the game.

The first goal came when Jamie Stannard Leaf nodded home Brant’s corner.

The rest of the first half belonged to Lloyd, who netted four goals with superb display of clinical finishing, to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Lloyd started the second half just as he had finished the first, helping himself to two more goals.

Jevan Cook got in on the act, with a quickfire hat-trick.

The scoring was completed by long-range strikes from Brant and David MacQueen.

Under 16

Hungate Yellows 3

Dersingham Rovers 5

Rovers continued their fine start to the season with a hard-fought win against Yellows in difficult conditions.

After a lacklustre start, a goal from Ben Welch settled Rovers, who took control of the game, and despite conceding late in the first half, went in at half-time 3-1 in the lead.

Kicking with the wind at their backs in the second half, Dersingham took a while to adjust and again conceded early to make the game a tight affair until two more goals secured the points.

Hungate scored with the last kick of the match with a well-taken penalty.

Other goals came from Will Woodhouse (2), Jack McGee and Jack Hazel.

Ultimate Wheelz MoM: Luke Batterham and Ewain Johns.

North West Norfolk League

Division One

Denver 5 Birchwood 2

Denver returned to winning ways with a great team performance against a strong Birchwood side.

Matthew Wolfe opened his account for this season when he poked home a long throw following some great flicks from Rob Braint and Andrew Carter.

Denver made it two soon after when Jesse Tierney met an inch-perfect cross from Marcus Cumberbatch with a great finish.

Birchwood pegged Denver back just before half-time and then added an equaliser just after the break.

But Denver showed some serious character to respond when PKS/ Morris Armitage MOM Aidan Hood bagged himself a brace.

Rob Braint then capped off a superb display by flattening the defender and beating the goalkeeper when one-on-one.