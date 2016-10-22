Six King’s Lynn League sides keep Norfolk Senior Cup Carrow Road dream alive

King’s Lynn & District Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

By Rob Bunting

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP

An impressive weekend of performances saw six sides make the draw for the last-16 of the Senior Cup, which culminates in a final at Carrow Road!

West Lynn were the big winners, seeing off Vale Longo 6-0, a result which rewarded them with a home tie against the tournament favourites, Riverside Rovers.

Maltings had a very impressive 3-2 away win over Horsford United with goals coming from Liam Somerton 2 and Jamie Burgess. They will now host CSKA in the last 16.

CSKA had an all-Lynn league affair away at Heacham and were 6-2 victors, which earned them another all-Lynn league tie away at Maltings.

Jordan Fiddes 2, Arron McKenna, Max Mattless, Jake Miller and Ryan Alexander ensured CSKA progressed. Heacham notched through Danny Jezeph and Billy Eastwood.

Clenchwarton still haven’t conceded in this year’s tournament and thanks to Adam Archer’s pin point header, they saw off Wheelwrights 1-0. They now host Dilham Cross Keys in the last 16.

England’s Hope’s opponents, Binham Village, conceded the fixture without travelling. England’s Hope now face tough opposition in Acle Rangers at home.

Old White Bell play their last-32 fixture this Sunday and will host Windmill should they progress.

NORFOLK SUNDAY INTERMEDIATE CUP

Only one of our sides remains in the Intermediate Cup and that is Three Holes, who needed extra time to see off Bohemians Reserves 3-1. The goals from Dan Cowle and Dan Hempson 2 have earned Three Holes an away tie at Barracks in the next round.

A depleted Shouldham side went down 12-1 to Barracks with Sam Pontin scoring for Shouldham.

West Winch crashed out 1-5 at home to Blofield with Dylan Pottle scoring for them.

CAMBS CENTENARY CUP

In another all-Lynn league affair, Macmillan made the short trip across the Fens to March Saracens and a close game was edged 4-3 by MacMillan, who now travel to Cambourne Church in the next round. Tom Heinze, Keiran Neville and Matt Smalley scored for March but MacMillan progressed thanks to an own goal, Jamie Leet, Wayne Morton and Chris Eley.

Elm had a bye and will play Murrow Bell in the next round.

DIVISION ONE

After a 13-goal thriller last week, CR Eastern had a slightly quieter week with only nine goals involved in their game.

This week though they were on the wrong end of the scoreline, losing 4-5 at home to an impressive Elm side, a result which cost them the chance to move into second, a point off top spot.

Curtis Morais, Brad Key, Daniel Kerry and Kai Neve got CR in a good position but Elm claimed their first win of the season, and in some style against good opposition, with strikes from Jordi Scott-Henson, Ricky Melton and a Ryan Brazil hat-trick.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys, who didn’t enter a County Cup, entertained Fleet in a top v bottom league clash and thanks to Joe Reed 2, Tom Brazil, Matty Ryan, George Chadwick, Ashton Hodgson and an own goal, won 7-0 and stretched their lead at the top to nine points, albeit having played two games more.