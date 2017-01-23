Six of the worst for King’s Lynn Town when hosting Weymouth

Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 1 Weymouth 6

A minutes silence in memory of former reserve and youth team boss Ellis Gay.

King’s Lynn Town boss Gary Setchell was left stunned after watching his team capitulate at home to Weymouth.

Three goals in either half saw the Terras romp to their easiest victory of the season as Linnets suffered their heaviest league defeat at The Walks since 2002.

Setchell was full of respect for the visitors in the build-up to the game, labeling them as the best side in the league, and he could only watch in horror as the south coast side delivered a commanding display from start to finish.

A disappointed Setchell said: “If you make individual errors like we have today, and it costs you a goal every time, then you are going to lose football matches, it’s as simple as that.

“Since our nine-match unbeaten run, nine out of the ten goals we’ve conceded in the last week have been down to mistakes.

“We had a spell first half for 25 minutes where we were very, very good. We were on top but we didn’t score.

“With the system we play if a team get on top of you there is space to exploit and Weymouth did that very well today. That put us to the sword and were clinical in front of goal.”

Terras frontman Stuart Fleetwood began the humiliation by bursting into the Lynn box to slot home his second goal in as many games after five minutes.

Lynn did have opportunities to score, with Shaun McWilliams hitting the crossbar and Lee Stevenson being denied by an instinctive save from Tom McHale.

Having absorbed that pressure, Weymouth doubled their advantage 11 minutes before the interval when Dean Evans emphatically headed home a Chris Shephard corner.

The killer goal arrived on the stroke of half-time when Jordan Yong was dispossessed following a poor pass from Dan Quigley and Charlie Davis rounded Alex Street to net with ease.

Lynn made a double change at the interval but the damage had already been done.

A defensive mix-up between Quigley and Street allowed Shephard to put the ball on a late for visiting substitute Mark Molesley to make it 4-0.

Less than a minute later it was five as the hosts went to sleep at the back again and Shepard was the one to profit.

Home substitute Edge scored Lynn’s first goal against the Terras for 16 years in the 79th minute but a ruthless Weymouth outfit weren’t finished yet with Stewart Yetton adding a sixth.

“When you lose 6-1 at home, you are hurting,” said Setchell.

“In was inept defending and we threw the towel in at 4-1.

“That has hurt me more than the actual defeat. We had players who gave up at 4-1 and my players don’t do that as a rule.

“As a manager you get results like this. Today we are the on the wrong side of it, but its one of those things and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Lynn: Street, Revan (Edge 74), Yong, Gaughran, Quigley, McWilliams, Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard (Zielonka 46), Hawkins, Warburton (Fryatt 46). Subs not used: Ward and Congreve.

Booked: Clunan.

Scorer: Edge 79.

Weymouth: McHale, Brooks (Wells 55), Wannell (Yetton 74), Zubar, Down, Evans, Copp, Allen, Fleetwood, Davis (Molesley 67), Shephard. Subs not used: Jevon and Matthews.

Booked: Copp.

Scorers: Fleetwood 5, Evans 35, Davis 45+2, Molesley 75, Shephard 78, Yetton 86.

Referee: Paul Quick (Stowmarket).

Attendance: 566.

Leamington 29 18 7 4 61

Chippenham T 30 17 9 4 60

Hitchin T 29 17 7 5 58

Merthyr T 29 15 10 4 55

Banbury Utd 30 16 6 8 54

Slough T 27 16 4 7 52

Frome T 30 14 9 7 51

Chesham Utd 26 14 7 5 49

Biggleswade T 29 12 9 8 45

Kettering T 29 12 7 10 43

Redditch Utd 31 12 7 12 43

St. Ives T 30 11 7 12 40

Dunstable T 29 12 3 14 39

Weymouth 28 9 11 8 38

Stratford T 30 7 14 9 35

King’s Lynn T 28 8 11 9 35

Basingstoke T 29 10 5 14 35

Kings Langley 31 8 8 15 32

Dorchester T 30 8 8 14 32

St. Neots T 29 7 4 18 25

Cirencester T 31 6 6 19 24

Hayes & Y Utd 27 5 7 15 22

Cambridge City 29 4 8 17 20

Cinderford T 28 3 2 23 11