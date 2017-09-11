Six-shooters Swaffham book FA Vase passage in style

Fakenham Town boss Robbie Harris pulled no punches after his side fell at the first hurdle in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Despite leading at half-time the Ghosts suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of lower-level Huntingdon Town FC at Clipbush Park and speaking after the game, Harris admitted his side simply were not good enough.

lr

“We didn’t play anywhere near well enough to deserve to win the game,” the Ghosts chief told the Lynn News.

“We didn’t play the ball around well enough, we didn’t move around well enough off the ball and were just off the pace all over the park if I am honest.

“We were 2-1 up at half-time and you expect us to push on and go and get one or two more and whether it was complacency or a lack of desire it is incredibly frustrating for me.”

The Ghosts started well and found themselves in front after 16 minutes when Huntingdon defender Odie Wason headed Matt Franks’ in-swinging delivery into his own net.

A slip from Josh Youngs with 28 minutes on the clock allowed Kieshon Wilson to beat his man and cut into the hosts’ penalty area giving himself a one-on-one with Ghosts stopper Luke Pearson and Wilson made no mistake as he slotted into the bottom right of the net to draw the visitors level.

Two minutes later and Fakenham had restored their lead after Andrew Skipper helped the ball past Quincy Shorunmu in the Huntingdon net from close range, following a scramble inside the six-yard box.

Fakenham lacked tempo from the re-start and just before the hour mark Jake Waterworth levelled the scores with a powerful drive from the edge of the area after a good spell of pressure from his side.

With four minutes to play and extra time and a possible replay looming, the visitors found another gear and a mistimed offside trap from the Fakenham back-line allowed Antonio Russo all the time and space in the world to guide the ball past the out-coming Pearson to seal Huntingdon’s place in the next round.

Harris’ men will need to pick themselves up and dust themselves down before travelling to Great Yarmouth Town tonight (Tuesday), kick off 7.45pm.

Elsewhere in the Vase, Swaffham Town FC booked their place in the Second Qualifying Round in emphatic style, thrashing Stewarts & Lloyds 6-1.

With just five minutes on the clock Ryan Pearson’s headed effort opened Swaffham’s account but their lead was short lived with Rolandas Lukesaitis levelling the scores after 26 minutes.

A five-star second half performance from Paul Hunt’s troops saw Joe Jackson and Alex Vincent both bag two goals apiece and Pearson sealed his brace with Swaffham’s sixth of the afternoon.

The Pedlars will now play host to United Counties First Division side, Rushden and Higham Utd, on Saturday, September 23.

The Pedlars Under-18’s are away in the league to Horsford tomorrow evening.

Swaffham’s Thurlow Nunn First Division counterparts Downham Town were also in FA Vase action but were knocked out of the competition by Spartan South Midlands League outfit Biggleswade United, with both the visitors’ goals coming in the second half courtesy of Rickie Christie and David Iwediuno.

Next up for Paul Neary’s side is a visit to the Walks to take on King’s Lynn Reserves tomorrow (Wednesday) evening, kick off 7.45pm.

Lynn Reserves: page 47.