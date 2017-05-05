Snettisham beat tired Denver to lift Charlie Day trophy

Novus North West

Norfolk Football League

Charlie Day Cup Final

Denver 0 Snettisham 2

Nine games in April proved too much for a small Denver squad who conceded two first half goals to runaway division 2 champions Snettisham who had played four fewer fixtures during the month.

“Many of my lads were virtually running on empty,” said manager Larry Halpin who retired from his post following the match after almost nine years in charge.

“They were better than us today,” Halpin admitted.

“But after finishing runners-up in DivisionThree last season, the guys can be very proud of what they’ve achieved this time around.

“We have finished second in Division Two to a very good Snettisham side on whom we inflicted their only league defeat, reached two finals and beat Ingoldisthorpe 4-0 to win the League Cup.

“I feel that I am leaving the club in a very good position and wish them all the best for their first-ever season in Division One.”

Denver PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Ben Young.