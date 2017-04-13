Snettisham face Denver in Charlie Day cup final

Novus North West Norfolk Football League

Charlie Day Cup

Semi-Final

Denver 3 Marshland Sts 2

Denver booked their second cup final of the season after coming from behind to win a keenly fought contest.

Centre-back Darren Thorpe notched his seventh goal of the season to put the home side in front after 15 minutes when he converted a Robbie Jackson corner.

But the visiting Saints got back on terms before the break and took the lead just six minutes into the second half with a superb 20-yard strike.

It was all square again when Andrew Carter grabbed his 13th of the season just five minutes after coming off the bench before Aidan Hood set up Matthew Wolfe for his 12th and the club’s 100th goal of the current campaign.

Denver now face Ingoldisthorpe in the League Cup final at Fakenham on Tuesday and take on Snettisham in the Charlie Day final at Heacham on April 29.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Robbie Jackson.

l Denver top goalscorer update with six matches remaining: Matty Willis 15, Andrew Carter & Marcus Cumberbatch 13, Danny Brooks & Matthew Wolfe 12.

Charlie Day Semi

Pentney 1 Snettisham 2

Pentney led 1-0 in the first half but a fine Will Irving goal and a penalty conversion from the mighty Joe Green, in the second half, gave Snettisham the lead.

Pentney’s player who gave away the penalty was sent off and this gave Snettisham the edge. In a hard fought game, Snettisham gave defender Kieran O’Grady their man of the match.

Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

Dereham Taverners made Norfolk FA and league history when they successfully defended their Norfolk Primary Cup title with a close 2-1 win over Castle Acre Swifts Res.

Taverners thereby become the first team ever to win the Norfolk Primary Cup in three consecutive years. The match was a credit to both teams, being played in an excellent spirit and very well refereed by Tom Harvey.

In Division One, Marham Wanderers in fifth spot could only take one point from their 2-2 draw at Rockland Utd.

Longham are up to second in Division 2 after their emphatic 7-1 win at Bridgham Utd, while Brandon Town Res move up to fourth after winning 9-2 at bottom team Rampant Horse, a result which confirms the relegation of Rampant Horse to Division 3.

Dereham Taverners Res made it a good weekend for the club with a 6-3 home win over Hingham Athletic Res, a result which lifts them into top place in Division 3. Cockers celebrated their win in the Mervyn Lambert Plant Hire Pease League Cup in midweek with a 3-2 win at Narborough Res, and Morley Village Res beat Gressenhall Res by the only goal of the game.