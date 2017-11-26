Snettisham take three points from derby clash

North West

Norfolk League

Thornham 0

Snettisham 3

With a strong wind against them, Snettisham went ahead when Mark Saintly broke the deadlock with a good header from a Mark Lloyd cross.

After the break, Snettisham settled down to play some good football.

Lloyd capped off his usual classy performance with a precise shot into the corner of the Thornham goal.

An inspired substitution saw Nathan Branch enter the fray and he promptly scored a fine individual goal.

Thornham goalkeeper Josh Hancock was kept busy and a terrific save from a Joe Green free-kick was one of many he was called upon to make.

Snettisham’s shotstopper Kieran O’Grady kept a clean sheet, thanks to his well organised defence and Scott Deadman picked up the man-of-the-match accolade.

Also worth a mention in dispatches was referee Ray Venemore, who kept a firm grip on a sometimes fiesty game.

