Southery march on in Junior Cup

Lynn Sunday League

Junior Cup

Southery ASA continued their winning run with a 3-0 win over Danepak where Calum Clark, Robert Eves and Jonathon Sykes netted.

Shouldham were in seventh heaven against St Andrews Under-19s where John Murphy, Daniel Murphy (2) and William Goldburn (3) all registered.

Gaywood Athletic cruised into the next round despite goalkeeper Jamie Smalley saving a penalty.

Curtis Morais netted a treble with Bradley Key, Ryan Juby, Barry Chilvers, Kristian Rigg and Ashley Prosper also scoring.

West Lynn netted six goals against AG Athletic with Jack Dougal, Jack Brand and Dale Parnell registering braces.

Connor Parnell scored twice for Clenchwarton Victory who lost to Norman Wanderers after extra-time.

Goals from Brad Kennedy, Jake Millar, Curt Knight, Ryan Barnes and Connor Young were not enough as CSKA Reserves lost a titanic battle against Nelsons Athletic 6-5 after extra-time.

Senior Cup

England’s Hope failed to join both Chilvers and CSKA Emneth in the last eight after a 3-2 defeat against Norwich District Premier League leaders Riverside Rovers. A James Dougal goal and an own goal found the back of the net.

Division One

Kai Scott Henson scored four as Woodsman’s Cottage defeated Sutton BridgeUnited 5-3.

Sam Moses was also on target, while Ashley Miller, Jamie Griffin and Sam Cooper scored for Sutton Bridge United.

Division Two

A Calvin Bird goal and a brace from Chris Ward saw Long Sutton Sunday defeat March Saracens, who had Matt Grainger and Robert Munden score, 3-2.

Tydd St Mary lost 4-0 at home to Gorefield with Wayne Morton, Scott McManus and James McManus (2) on target.

Sutton St James won a seven-goal thriller against Ingoldisthorpe.

Efforts from Mikey O’Cock and an Eddy Pentney hat-trick were enough to out-score Ingoldisthorpe, who netted through David Cordy (2) and Tommy Littlewood.