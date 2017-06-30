Special party for Swaffham Town stalwart

He’s been a loyal Pedlar for 64 years.

And to mark what was a very special occasion, friends and family gathered to mark Albert Hudson’s 80th birthday last Thursday.

The longest-serving member of Swaffham Town, Albert was born in the 1936/37 season – 44 years after the club was first formed.

Aged 16, Albert used to be collected by legend Bob Tuttle to play for the club.

He was a formidable full-back in his day and, despite breaking his leg twice during a number of setbacks, he continued to play for Swaffham Town well into his fifties.

Albert has seen many changes at Shoemakers Lane over the year’s, including a second clubhouse as well as seeing many players come and go through the doors.

He remains an active volunteer and main source of club knowledge and the remarkable milestone was recognised at the part.

Pictured on the right is Swaffham Town Football Club stalwart Albert Hudson, who has given 64 years service to the Shoemakers Lane outfit, starting out as a player.

Mr Hudson is caught blowing out the candles on his 80th birthday cake, watched by family and friends.

Picture: ANDY BLACK