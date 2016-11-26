Sporle and Castle Acre beat C&S Norfolk League basement sides

Barnes Print

Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

In Division One, third-spot Marham Wanderers went down 3-2 to Attleborough Town A.

The top two (leaders Tacolneston beat Rockland Utd 6-2 while Billingford won by the odd goal of three at Shipdham) both won, and ninth-place Sporle won 5-2 at bottom team Mulbarton Wanderers A.

In Division Two, Castle Acre Swifts Res won 4-0 at bottom team Rampant Horse.

In Division Three, Narborough Res lost to Hingham Athletic Res 2-0 while Cockers secured their first win with a 2-1 success at Necton Res.