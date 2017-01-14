Sporle enjoy gr-eight Central & South Norfolk League cup tally over Necton

Barnes Print Central and South Norfolk League

By John Turner

In the First Round of the Dick Davey Memorial Ambulance Cup, Sporle beat Necton Reserves 8-2.

Meanwhile, Longham received a walkover after Morley Village Reserves could not raise a team for their tie.

In Division Two, Castle Acre Swifts Reserves enjoyed a 6-3 home win over Rampant Horse.

New leaders in the division are Brandon Town Res who netted 10 times without reply from Walsingham Utd, while former leaders Yaxham went down by the odd goal of five at home to Dereham Taverners. As a result, Taverners move up to second. Tacolneston Res won 3-1 at Beetley Bees; Bowthorpe Rovers and Bar 33 took a point apiece from a 2-2 draw.

There are also new leaders in Division 3. Rockland Utd Res move back to the top after a 3-1 home win over Cockers. Mattishall A drew 1-1 with former leaders Dereham Taverners Res, while Redgrave Rangers preserved their 100% record with a 6-1 home win over Gressenhall Res to move up to third place. In the other match, Colkirk beat Narborough Res, 4-1.

Tacolneston have increased their lead at the top of Division 1 to 10 points after their 3-1 home win over North Elmham. Morley Village are up to third after proving a little too strong in a very good match with Hethersett Athletic which they won with a goal in each half. The match was played in excellent spirit and was very well refereed by Mike Williams. Gressenhall and Rockland Utd shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw while Marham Wanderers won 6-0 at bottom club Mulbarton Wanderers A.