Sporle seal useful Central & South Norfolk League draw

Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

Division One leaders Tacolneston were without a game, while second placed Billingford entertained Sporle and were held to a 3-3 draw.

Hethersett Athletic retain third place after a 4-0 home win over Marham Wanderers.

In Division Three, Dereham Taverners Res move up to second after an 11-1 win over Narborough Res. Necton Res beat third placed visitors Mattishall A 4-3.

The biggest score of the day was recorded by Hingham Athletic Res, who netted 14 without reply from Shipdham Res. Cockers beat Gressenhall Res 9-1 while Colkirk ran out 5-2 home winners over Morley Village Res.