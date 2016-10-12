Steele-y start to season for King’s Lynn side Reffley U13 FC

Reffley Youth FC Under 13s Blacks have secured sponsorship from West Norfolk web and marketing design specialists Steele Media.

The team have had a great start to the season, with a 10-3 win over Watlington Yellows.

Gary Pooley, owner of Steele Media Marketing & Design, said: “We are very proud to sponsor Reffley Youth FC Under 13s Blacks this season They are a great bunch of lads and have had a fantastic, winning start to the new season. I’d like to congratulate the team and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Tim Maxwell, Reffley’s coach said: “We have worked hard over the past few years to build a strong team with a great spirit and we couldn’t continue to function without sponsorship from local businesses. We would like to thank Steele Media for their continued support.”

Established in 1982, Reffley Youth FC is an FA Charter Standard Community Club – the highest award available for youth football clubs.

The club has teams for age groups from Under 7s to Under 16s, all of which compete in the Mid Norfolk Youth League. Players are welcome from all areas.

Anyone interested in playing for the Under 13s, or any businesses who would like to sponsor one of the club’s other teams can contact Gary on 01553 886388 or email gary@steelemediaco.uk