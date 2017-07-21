Striker Siddons out to impress King’s Lynn Town

Striker Tom Siddons is keen to relaunch his career with King’s Lynn Town and is hoping to impress manager Ian Culverhouse ahead of the club’s Southern League kick-off on August 12.

The 26-year-old, currently on trial at The Walks, wants a fresh start after finding his feet on the football pitch again with Sleaford Town last season.

And the big frontman did his chances of winning over Culverhouse no harm by scoring twice during Lynn’s 6-1 pre-season victory at Fakenham Town on Tuesday night.

Siddons said: “All I can keep doing is try to score goals and improve my fitness and see what happens from there.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far, the training and the way they like to try to keep the ball and get it to your feet.

“It’s difficult to know what the manager thinks of me as a player or what he is looking for.

“I’m a little bit in limbo at the minute but appreciate the manager has got to assess who he wants and who he doesn’t want before the start of the new season.”

Siddons, who scored 19 goals in 42 appearances for Sleaford Town last season, spent several years in the wilderness after first making his name as an England Under-18 international.

“I stopped playing for a few years because of going to university and I also went travelling, admitted Siddons.

“When I played for Sleaford last season it took me about 15 games to find my fitness but I started to score goals.

“Tom (Ward’s) dad was my manager at Sleaford and I have turned up to pre-season on the recommendation of him.

“I’ve still got a few years left in me as a footballer and I want to make the most of them. It would mean a lot to me to get a deal with King’s Lynn.

“I’d love to be part of Ian’s plans and also prove to myself that I’m capable of playing at King’s Lynn’s level.”

Also on target were Ryan Hawkins, Craig Gillies, Dylan Edge and an own goal.

The Ghosts, who gave a good account of themselves in the opening 40 minutes, replied through Tim Cary.

Despite missing the services of Ryan Jarvis (work), Sam Gaughran (holiday), Sam Warburton (holiday), Toby Hilliard and Tom Ward (family commitments), Lynn controlled affairs at Clipbush Park.

Other positives for Linnets fans was the first appearance of the summer from Harry Whayman, while defender Matty Castellan pulled on a Lynn shirt for the first time in more than 10 months.

Tomorrow, The Walks outfit continue their warm-up games with a trip to Peterborough Sports.