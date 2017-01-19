Struggling Ghosts’ morale still high, says Anderson

Fakenham Town boss Wayne Anderson is defiant that his players’ morale has not been affected by their recent poor run of results.

The Ghosts have managed just one win and one draw in their last six league matches and their slump continued last weekend against a lowly FC Clacton side who have conceded 88 goals so far this season, 20 more than any other side in the division.

Anderson’s side play host to Ely City this weekend, kick off 3pm and the frustrated Clipbush Park chief was defiant his side have what to takes to arrest their slide down the table over recent weeks.

“It has been a really hard four weeks for all of us,” he told the Lynn News.

“The results are not what we want and we haven’t been able to build any momentum which is really frustrating because it is just little things not going our way which is costing us points.

“We all hurt when we suffer a defeat, no one in football likes to lose and it is even worse when you have played well and even harder to take if you have been ahead in games, as we have been recently before letting results slip.

“The boys are giving it their all in training and we are all pulling together to get that first three points and then push on from there. The most important thing is we keep our heads up and stay switched on for the entire game as you don’t get an easy game in this league, regardless of where a side is in the table.”

Swaffham Town’s developing side continue their strong fight to get off the foot of the Premier Division table when they visit Brantham Athletic this weekend, kick off 3pm.

Paul Hunt’s side enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Athletic when the sides met at Shoemakers Lane just before Christmas and the Pedlars will take confidence from their opponents’ poor recent form, with Athletic without a win in their last five league outings.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division Downham Town face a trip to Woodbridge Town, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Haverhill Borough last weekend.

Victory for the Memorial Field side could see them move just a point off the division’s top ten, with several games in hand on the majority of sides around them.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to Whitton United.