Summer 6-a-side teams wanted for King’s Lynn league

Footballers are invited to join the King’s Lynn 6-a-side league to help get their summer sport fix!

Football Mundial run a 6-a-side league every Monday evening at Alive Lynnsport and places are now available for the summer season. The league is completely free to join, with team fees of £28 per week.

James Umpleby, League organiser for Football Mundial, says: “The league runs from 8-10pm each week and has space for up to 16 teams playing 30 minute matches on the fantastic 3G pitch. It is also run by fully qualified FA referees and we welcome teams of all standards.”

For details on how to enter the league, teams can call 01937 841440.

Email: info@football mundial.com, or visit www.footballmundial.com

Football Mundial have been professionally organising successful leagues for over 15 years.