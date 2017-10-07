Super Shouldham lay down title marker

Lynn Sunday League

Shouldham laid down an early title marker in Division Two after ending the unbeaten start of Long Sutton in a 10-1 demolition.

Goals came from Will Goldburn (3), Joseph Malby (2), Joshua Ford (2), Henry Davidson, Childs and Dan Murphy.

Long Sutton replied with a goal from Lewis Machin.

Title favourites Southery ASA made it five wins from as many games but found it hard against a much-improved Clenchwarton Victory team.

In an entertaining game, Victory took a deserved lead on 40 minutes through an Alex Thaxton lob.

Southery responded with goals from Simon Bird, Andrew Clark and Mathew Weeds, before Victory’s Adam Mason scored to set up a close finish.

Gaywood Athletic scored early against Sutton St James and never looked back despite a Joe Harrison treble for the hosts.

A brace for Kristian Rigg and Ryan Juby set Gaywood on their way with further goals from Daniel Kerry, Billy Smith, Paul Moore and a last-minute penalty from Chris Tibbs.

Unbeaten, CSKA Emneth Reserves travelled to Ingoldisthorpe and secured the three points with an 8-2 success.

Nathan Watson scored a hat-trick, and was supported by goals from Phil Franklin, Brad Kennedy, Ryan Barnes and Harry Griffen (2).

Ingoldisthorpe never gave up and replied with a brace from Nathan Welsby.

Bottom team Tydd St Mary lost 6-3 at West Lynn.

Goals for West Lynn were scored by Matty Gollands, Arran Hain, Micael Rix and a hat-trick for Joe Addley.

Jamie Powell (2) and Sam Frost replied for Tydd St Mary who will soon secure some points.

Division One

A spirited CSKA Young Boys team held Chilvers at 1-1 at half-time on Sunday.

But the second half was a different story, as Chilvers pressed hard and finished with nine goals from seven different players with Jamie Burgess, Kevin Leggett, Aaron Proctor, Ryan Scott, James Tricks, Daniel Jezeph (2) and George Rawlings (2) all on taget.

In reply, the Young Boys scored through Micah Baxter, Adan Lewis and Luke Plumb in the 9-3 defeat.

League Champions CSKA Emneth defeated Woodsman’s Cottage 4-2 to stay in touch with current leaders Chilvers.

Goals from Jake Miller, Toby Allen, Joe Reed and Dave Abbott were enough to secure the three points. Woodsman’s registered through Jordan Jolly and Ryan Brazil.

Lincolnshire Sunday County Cup

Sutton Bridge United failed to overcome a strong North Lindum Hawkes side and, despite a Sam Cooper goal, went down 4-1 in the Lincolnshire Sunday County Cup.

Sunday Challenge Cup

Woodsman’s Cottage, who already had a bye to the next round, were joined by March Saracens whose game against Fenland Police was called Off as Fenland were unable to raise a team.

Gorefield were dropped to the Centenary Cup competition after failing to play their match against Pymore.