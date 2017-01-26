Sutton St James shock Shouldham in King’s Lynn League QE Cup opening round

Lynn & District Sunday Football League

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

QUEEN ELIZABETH CUP 1ST ROUND

Sutton St. James hosted Shouldham in the first round and if the league table decided cup games, this was a sure fire Shouldham win.

But alas, cup football NEVER follows suit.

Sutton put in a fantastic shift to beat the fancied Shouldham 4-1 with the winning goals coming from Paul Newcombe, Joe Harrison, Matty Clayden and Marcus Gilbertson.

Jamie Langley scored for Shouldham.

A big thank you must be given to Shouldham for hosting the fixture after Sutton’s pitch was frozen and to the referee and both teams for delaying kick off to allow the pitch to thaw.

Fantastic effort and attitude from all concerned.

DIVISION ONE

Fresh from reaching the Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup Semi-Final, CSKA would have been forgiven for losing sight of the league, but they put in a monster performance to see off Old White Bell 7-1.

The first half finished 1-0 to CSKA and there was no indication of what was to come in the second half.

CSKA came out of the traps and raced into a 5-0 lead before Matt Weeds pulled one back by firing into the top corner from nearly 25 yards.

CSKA then finished with two late strikes to put a very shiny gloss on the result.

Max Mattless led the way with three goals, including one in off the crossbar for CSKA and Aaron McKenna bagged a pair. Dave Abbott and Brad Kennedy scored one apiece.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys made the trip across the Fens to West Winch to faced William Burt. Another round of thank yous must be given to the teams and referee who allowed a delay to get the game played, helping us avoid fixture congestion later in the season.

William Burt will probably regret that helpfulness as they were thanked by Young Boys with a 0-8 scoreline.

William Burt made Young Boys earn every goal but CSKA proved too strong across the board.

Joe Reed bagged a hattrick but Harry Griffin went one better, scoring four. That left the Peter Ryan to score the other goal.

King’s Lynn & District Sunday Football League