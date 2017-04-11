Swaffham boss Hunt carries on next season

Swaffham Town FC’s committee have confirmed that first team manager Paul Hunt has agreed to carry on for season 2017/18.

Hunt rejoined the club as U18 boss at the beginning of season 2016/17 and then agreed to take over from Rob Taylor after his short stay. Hunt in his second tenure had a very difficult task initially, being left with only six registered players, but has built up a mixed team of young and experienced players.

Chris Carter and Nathan Pack will continue in charge of the Reserves. A mention to Alex Vincent and Sam Loomes who have been instrumental in training, helping with seniors, Reserves and the under-18’s, fund raising, and all the other back room chores.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic 4

Swaffham Town 2

Despite playing the better football, luck again avoided the Pedlars away to the Blue Imps at Brantham Athletic.

The home side took the lead 35 minutes into the game. Captain Alex Vincent levelled three minutes into the second half, direct from a corner kick.

Brantham regained the lead straight away from the restart and then added another three minutes later, Dan Gentry making a fine stop, but Brantham capitalised on the spilled ball.

Hope was restored in the 54th minute, Matthew Blackford playing Joe Jackson through, to clinically strike across the goal to net in the bottom left hand corner.

Brantham got their fourth from a corner controversially awarded, but no complaints about the finish. The Pedlars next play Walsham-Le-Willows at home on Easter Monday, kick off 3pm.

Attendance: 25.

Fakenham Town 1

Stanway Rovers 2

Ashley Jarvis scored a Ghosts consolation from the spot with five minutes left.

Fakenham: Rix, Akers, Dougal, Franks, Youngs, D.Williams, Cary, Dye, Glover, Jarvis, Plumb. Subs: St.Garner, Sa.Garner, Sturman, Abbott, J.Williams. Att: 59.

Fakenham Town Ladies (Sands, Woods) beat Kirkley & Pakefield Ladies 2-1 on Sunday.

Division one

Whitton United 5

Downham Town 4

Red cards for Town’s Matty Bussens and Jonathon Skyes, with Matthew Calvert netting a second-half brace.

Downham came from behind to go 2-1 up after 17 minutes, with goals from Andy Willmott and Simon Bird, but fell 5-3 behind after being deadlocked 2-2 at half-time.

Whitton’s Chris Williams netted a hat-trick.

Downham: Clements, Bailey, Gould, Skyes, Cross, Calvert, Bird, Dougal, Willmott, Bussens, Fenn. Att: 65.

The Swaffham Under 18’s tomorrow are away to Lakeford Rangers looking to keep their Youth League North Division title race alive.