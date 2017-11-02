Swaffham boss takes positives from Downham cup setback

THURLOW NUNN

LEAGUE CUP

Swaffham v Downham football

Swaffham Town 0

Downham Town 2

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt believes there are positives his side can take from their 2-0 defeat by Downham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

The Pedlars boss opted to rest players for the clash at Shoemakers Lane, with Ryan Pearson, Dave Weaver-Pope and Joe Jackson all not involved in the matchday squad, while Alex Vincent was an unused substitute during the defeat.

Two second-half goals were enough to see Downham get the better of their local rivals but the Pedlars boss won’t be losing much sleep over the defeat with the league the priority for his outfit.

“You always want to win every game you play but you have to be realistic,” Hunt told the Lynn News. “The focus for us this season is the league, which we are doing really well in at the minute.

“We rested a few players to make sure that nobody gets burnt out.

“These games are a welcome distraction for us, it gives us a chance to give a few lads minutes and to see how they get on.

“I was pleased we were able to do that tonight.

“Now it’s about focusing on Saturday and we know it will be a tough game against Holland, but we are looking forward to it and want to keep the run going.”

Matt Bussens and Andy Willmott were both on target for Paul Neary’s side on Tuesday.

The Downham boss is confident his side can keep the momentum going when they welcome Needham Market Reserves to Memorial Field on Saturday.

Downham are currently on an excellent run of just one defeat in seven league and cup fixtures.

A delighted Neary said: “I was really proud of the boys on Tuesday.

“Swaffham isn’t an easy place to go and to come away with the win and be in the next round is great and I am really pleased.

“It keeps the good run we are on going and keeps the momentum building, and full credit to the lads for their work-rate and the way they played for each other.

“It showed what we are all about, especially in the second half.

“We want to take all the positives from the last few weeks and keep them going on Saturday.

“Needham may be struggling but there are no easy games in this division as we found out against Sudbury Reserves.

“We will be looking to keep the unbeaten run going in the league and will need to put in a good performance to do so.”

Victory for Neary’s side could see them jump to 12th in the Division One table, depending on other results.

Victory for Hunt’s Pedlars could lift them up to second in the league standings, just one point behind leaders Woodbridge.

Photos: Adam Fairbrother